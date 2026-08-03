Here’s What You Can Watch On OTT This Week ( Photo Credit – Instagram; Netflix )

Wondering what’s coming to OTT this week? Your wait is finally over now that you’re here reading our weekly curated list of upcoming releases. Leading the lineup is Netflix with four new titles, including two Hindi and two English releases. One of the Hindi series is based on the Kargil War. JioHotstar follows with two titles, one English and one Malayalam, with the latter being an investigation thriller. There are few other releases as well. To know all the titles, read their plot summaries, watch the trailers, and find out their release dates, scroll down.

Apple TV Plus

Ted Lasso Season 4 (English) – August 5, 2026

Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, is back to coaching after three years, but with a new challenge. Instead of working with AFC Richmond’s men’s team, he is tasked with coaching the women’s football team, the Lady Greyhounds. Can he work his magic here as well?

Prime video

Sterling Point (English) – August 5, 2026

A family drama about teenage twins, a brother and sister, who inherit an island from their estranged grandfather. As they explore their unexpected inheritance, they uncover long-buried secrets about their family.

Jio Hotstar

Uyir (Malayalam) – August 4, 2026

Ajeeb, a probationary sub-inspector in the Kerala Police, investigates the murder of a woman whose body is found inside an abandoned well. As the investigation progresses, he begins to believe that the case is far more complicated than it initially appears.

The Shards (English) – August 6, 2026

A 10-episode series set in 1981, it follows a fictionalized version of teenage Bret Easton Ellis, played by Igby Rigney. He is a senior at the elite Buckley Prep School. But when Robert Mallory, played by Homer Gere, enters the picture, Bret becomes suspicious of him, convinced that Robert is connected to a serial killer known as the Trawler, who targets teenagers.

Netflix

Operation Safed Sagar (Hindi) – August 7, 2026

It is about a lesser-known chapter of the Kargil War, where Pakistani forces managed to occupy strategic points, forcing the Indian Army to seek air support. The series follows how the Indian Air Force overcame this challenging mission and the people involved in it. It was filmed with the assistance of the Indian Air Force, with footage shot on location at Air Force bases and using Indian Air Force aircraft.

My Life with the Walter Boys Season 3 (English) – August 6, 2026

It continues straight from Season 2’s cliffhanger. Alex, played by Ashby Gentry, deals with his heartbreak by focusing on his rodeo career. Cole, played by Noah LaLonde, is invested in his car racing career. Jackie, played by Nikki Rodriguez, is involved in developing a sense of community within Silver Falls. But a new character also enters the picture: Jackie’s childhood friend.

Main Vaapas Aaunga (Hindi) – August 7, 2026

Ishar Singh Grewal, played by Naseeruddin Shah, is 95 years old and is haunted by the memories of the 1947 Partition and the love he lost because of it. Nirvair, played by Diljit Dosanjh, is Ishar’s grandson, and Ishar shares his experiences and his loss with him.

The Last House (English) – August 7, 2026

A four-member family wakes up one day to find themselves locked inside their own home. They don’t know why it is happening or who is responsible. As their food supplies run out, they remove the floorboards to cultivate food to eat. As time passes, they realize they are not alone, as others are also trapped inside their own homes. Meanwhile, the land is reclaimed by nature due to the lack of human activity.

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