Batwara 1947: Preity Zinta To Unlock Major Box Office Milestone of Her Career ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Preity Zinta ruled Bollywood throughout the early 2000s with her charm and memorable performances. Over the years, however, she gradually reduced her film appearances before moving to the United States with her husband. She stepped away from Bollywood to focus on her personal life. Despite her long absence from the silver screen, audiences have continued to remember and admire her. Now, Preity is gearing up for a powerful big-screen comeback with Batwara 1947, co-starring Sunny Deol.

Preity Zinta Targets A Major Box Office Milestone

Preity Zinta’s upcoming film ranks among the most anticipated films of the year. Moreover, the film reunites her with Sunny Deol, who returns to a genre that has always resonated with his fans. Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, the period drama tells a fictional story set against the backdrop of India’s Partition. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan has produced the ambitious project, further raising expectations. Consequently, trade circles expect the film to set the cash registers ringing at the box office. In fact, much like Gadar 2, Batwara 1947 is widely expected to shatter several box office records.

Batwara 1947 is expected to easily meet the 100 crore mark at the domestic box office. While in today’s time, a 100-crore Bollywood film may not seem like a big milestone, but it is for Preity Zinta. In her career spanning over 20 years, she has yet to be a part of the prestigious club. Batwara 1947 will be her first 100 crore film.

Preity Zinta’s Biggest Hits

Currently, the 51-year-old’s highest-grossing film is Koi… Mil Gaya, which co-stars Hrithik Roshan. The film was a massive hit and earned 46.96 crore net at the domestic box office in 2003. While Batwara 1947 will easily overtake Koi… Mil Gaya and become Preity’s highest-grossing film; it will be seen whether the film unlocks other milestones for the actress.

Preity Zinta’s Top 5 Highest Grossing films (Net India collections)

Koi…Mil Gaya: 46.96 crore Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna: 44.65 crore Veer-Zaara: 42.4 crore Kal Ho Naa Ho: 42.4 crore Jhoom Barabar Jhoom: 38.85 crore

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