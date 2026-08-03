Chennai Love Story Box Office Collection Day 10: Becomes Highest Grosser Of Kiran Abbavaram’s Filmography (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Chennai Love Story has completed 10 days at the box office. The Telugu film has been enjoying a dream run despite clashing with major releases like Jana Nayagan and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Notably, in less than 10 days, the film recovered its entire budget at the domestic box office. Now, it has achieved another significant milestone for lead actor Kiran Abbavaram.

How Much Did Chennai Love Story Earn In 10 Days?

The film, which does not have any major names attached, opened with 4.95 crore at the domestic box office. In its opening weekend, the film earned 17.2 crore. The film maintained momentum, with only a dip in collections following the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31. Even with the Hollywood release, the film is maintaining momentum. In 10 days, the film has earned 33 crore.

Day-Wise Collection of Chennai Love Story (Net)

Week 1: 27 crore

Day 8: 1.5 crore

Day 9: 2 crore

Day 10: 2.5 crore

Total: 33 crore

Chennai Love Story Unlocks New Milestone For Kiran Abbavaram

The Telugu romance drama has now become Kiran Abbavaram’s highest-grossing film. For the longest time, the postine was held by his film KA (2024), which had earned 26.94 crore net in India. With Chennai Love Story at 33 crore, it has well surpassed KA, making it Kiran’s biggest film at the box office.

Chennai Love Story Budget and Recovery

For a film to enter the safe zone, it must recover its entire budget. Kiran-starrer was made on a budget of 30 crore. The film recovered its investment through its net India theatrical collections alone in less than 10 days. The romantic film has earned a net total of 33 crore in just 10 days. Meanwhile, the movie lost nearly 500 screens after the release of the Hollywood biggie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Chennai Love Story is currently the 9th highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2026. To jump a spot up the list, it needs to surpass Dacoit. The Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur-starrer earned a net total of 36.7 crore during its theatrical run at the domestic box office.

More about the film

Chennai Love Story is directed by Ravi Namburi and produced by Srinivasa Kumar and Sai Rajesh under the banners Mass Movie Makers and Amrutha Productions. The music is composed by Mani Sharma.

Advertisement

For more such box office stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bhai Tera Star Hai Box Office Collection Day 4: Ends Opening Weekend Under 1 Crore, Shows Slashed by 41% Since Opening Day



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News