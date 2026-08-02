Chennai Love Story Box Office Collection Day 9: Film Enters Safe Zone ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The makers of Chennai Love Story can now relax and sit back and watch the movie’s theatrical journey. The Telugu film, which surprised all at the box office, has entered the safe zone in less than 10 days. Starring Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya in the lead roles, the romantic drama has struck a chord with audiences despite lacking big stars. This is at a time when the film faces major competition from Jana Nayagan and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Chennai Love Story Enters Safe Zone

For a film to enter the safe zone, it must recover its entire budget. The recent Telugu drama was made on a budget of 30 crore. The film has now recovered its investment through its net India theatrical collections alone. The romantic film as earned a net total of 30.5 crore in just 9 days. The movie lost nearly 500 screens after the release of the Hollywood biggie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Tracking Chennai Love Story’s 9-Day Box Office Performance

The Telugu romantic drama opened at 4.95 crore at the Indian box office. It witnessed massive growth on its first weekend, collecting a total of 17.2 crore (3-Day Opening weekend). The film maintained momentum in its first week, and daily collections did not fall below 2 crore, except on Thursday, when it saw a reduction in the number of screens owing to the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. On its second Friday, the film earned 1.5 crore, and on its second Saturday, it earned 2 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1: 26.92 crore

Day 8: 1.49 crore

Day 9: 2 crore

Total: 30.5 crore

Chennai Love Story is currently the 9th highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2026. To jump a spot up the list, it needs to surpass Dacoit. The Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur-starrer earned a net total of 36.7 crore during its theatrical run at the domestic box office.

More about the film

Chennai Love Story is directed by Ravi Namburi and produced by Srinivasa Kumar and Sai Rajesh under the banners Mass Movie Makers and Amrutha Productions. The music is composed by Mani Sharma.

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