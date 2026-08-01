Box Office: Sunny Deol Eyes Two Important Post-COVID Milestones With Batwara 1947 ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

After the success of Border 2, Sunny Deol gears up for his next big release, Batwara 1947. The film is releasing on the eve of Independence Day, clashing with Awarapan 2. Despite a big clash, Sunny’s film has the potential to score big if the content clicks with the mass audience. On a personal level, the film is also poised to help the veteran Bollywood star achieve two major box-office milestones in the post-COVID era: one domestic and one worldwide.

Sunny Deol makes a roaring impact in the post-COVID era

In the post-COVID era, Sunny has had three theatrical releases so far. It started with Gadar 2, which turned out to be a mega success. At the Indian box office, it stunned everyone by scoring a mammoth 525.5 crore net. Globally, it amassed a whopping 685.19 crore gross. His second release, Jaat, was an underperformer, but still, it minted decent numbers. In India, it did a business of 90.34 crore net, while its worldwide collection is 120.6 crore gross.

Sunny Deol’s third release was Border 2, which was released earlier this year. Much higher collections were expected from it, but still, it scored a good 362.76 crore net at the Indian box office. Globally, it grossed 483.25 crore. Overall, the actor’s post-COVID total in India is 978.6 crore net, while worldwide it stands at 1291.09 crore.

Sunny targets two major milestones with Batwara 1947

After Border 2, Sunny Deol is coming back with Batwara 1947, marking his reunion with director Rajkumar Santoshi. Since the duo has given iconic films like Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak, there’s genuine buzz for their next. Irrespective of word of mouth, Sunny is all set to achieve two major post-COVID milestones with his upcoming biggie.

As we can see, Sunny’s domestic post-COVID total is 978.6 crore net, so he needs only 21.4 crore more to reach the 1000 crore milestone. The 21.4 crore gap is likely to be covered in just two days by Batwara 1947. In the case of the global total, the actor needs only 8.91 crore more to hit the 1300 crore mark, which is likely to be bridged by the film on the first day itself.

Take a look at the domestic (net) and worldwide collection of Sunny Deol’s post-COVID releases:

Gadar 2: India net – 525.5 crore | Worldwide gross – 685.19 crore

| Worldwide gross – Jaat: India net – 90.34 crore | Worldwide gross – 120.6 crore

| Worldwide gross – Border 2: India net – 362.76 crore | Worldwide gross – 483.25 crore

Total: India net – 978.6 crore | Worldwide gross – 1291.09 crore

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