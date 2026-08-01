Elvish Yadav Joins Tiger Shroff For Remo D’Souza’s Next ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav is all set to enter Bollywood. The social media star has officially joined the cast of an untitled action film directed by Remo D’Souza. The movie also stars Tiger Shroff and Abhishek Banerjee.

The project is being backed by VJ Frames Film Pvt. Ltd., the newly launched production house of businessman Viccky Jain. While the makers have not revealed the film’s title or storyline yet, the announcement has already generated curiosity as it brings together an interesting mix of actors from different backgrounds.

Elvish has built a massive fan following through his online content and television appearances over the years. With this project, he is now taking his biggest step into mainstream Bollywood. Although details about his role are still being kept under wraps, he is expected to play a key part in the action entertainer.

Elvish Yadav Reacts To His Bollywood Debut

Speaking about joining the film, Elvish Yadav said, “Joining VJ Frames Film Pvt Ltd’s first action franchise is a really exciting opportunity for me. I’m grateful to Viccky bhai and Remo sir for believing in me and giving me the chance to be part of this project. Sharing the screen with Tiger Shroff and Abhishek Banerjee makes this journey even more special. I’m looking forward to giving it my all and can’t wait for audiences to see what’s in store.”

Production No. 1 marks the beginning of VJ Frames Film Pvt Ltd’s journey in filmmaking, with the banner aiming to deliver large-scale entertainers for audiences. More details about the film will be announced soon.

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