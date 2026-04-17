Adivi Sesh’s latest revenge drama, Dacoit, has completed its first week on an underwhelming note, securing two little milestones, acting as the saving grace for the film. Adivi Sesh, often hailed for his Midas touch at the box office, is struggling with the revenge drama, also starring Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap. The film’s trajectory remains crucial for its long-term Hit status, and the first-week numbers do not paint a good picture!

Adivi Sesh Surpasses HIT 2

The biggest saving grace for the film is that it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Adivi Sesh’s last theatrical release, HIT 2. With its seventh-day collection, the film has officially surpassed HIT 2’s global run of 42.08 crore gross.

Dacoit Worldwide Box Office

The worldwide collection of Dacoit stands at 46.17 crore at the box office. This film crossed the 10 crore mark overseas as well. With its week 1 performance, Dacoit has also disrupted the top 5. The film has officially pushed Nari Nari Naduma Murari (38.74 crore) out of the top five highest-grossing Telugu films of the year.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2026 (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: 303.76 crore The RajaSaab: 206.57 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh: 97.09 crore Anaganaga Oka Raju: 83.85 crore Dacoit: 46.17 crore

While Adivi Sesh has achieved the two milestones at the box office, the film is far from recovering its entire budget of 62 crore! The film stands very far away from the budget recovery, forget about claiming the HIT verdict.

Dacoit Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the revenge drama at the box office after 7 days.

India Net Collection: 28.45 crore

India Gross Collection: 33.57 crore

Budget: 62 crore

Budget Recovery: 45.8%

Overseas Gross Collection: 12.6 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 46.17 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2026 here.

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