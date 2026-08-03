Tom Holland-led Spider-Man: Brand New Day literally decimated the Indian box office. After a fantastic start, the film maintained momentum throughout its 4-day extended opening weekend, delivering mind-blowing numbers. Apart from becoming the first Hollywood film to score 60 crore net in a single day, it also reached the 70- and 75-crore benchmarks in a single day. In the meantime, it pulled off the biggest ever opening weekend for a Hollywood film and also entered the top 3 grossers of all time. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 4!
How much did Spider-Man: Brand New Day earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?
The superhero film scored an earth-shattering 77.5 crore on the first Sunday, day 4, registering the highest single-day collection for a Hollywood film. Compared to day 3’s 70.8 crore, it displayed a 9.46% jump. Overall, it wrapped up its extended opening weekend at a mammoth 257.6 crore net at the Indian box office, exceeding all the pre-release expectations.
Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):
- Day 1 – 61 crore
- Day 2 – 48.3 crore
- Day 3 – 70.8 crore
- Day 4 – 77.5 crore
Total – 257.6 crore
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Records the biggest opening weekend for a Hollywood film
With 257.6 crore, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has scored the biggest opening weekend ever for a Hollywood film in India. It surpassed Avengers: Endgame (158.15 crore) by a huge margin of 99.45 crore.
Top opening weekends of Hollywood in India (net):
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day – 257.6 crore (4 days)
- Avengers: Endgame – 158.15 crore
- Avatar: The Way Of Water – 129 crore
- Spider-Man: No Way Home – 109.04 crore
- Avengers: Infinity War – 94.3 crore
Becomes the 3rd highest-grossing Hollywood film
In just 4 days, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has surpassed Avengers: Infinity War (227.43 crore) to become the 3rd highest-grossing Hollywood film at the Indian box office. Besides, it emerged as the highest-grossing Spider-Man film in India, surpassing Spider-Man: No Way Home (212 crore). Given the momentum, the film is all set to make history by dethroning Avatar: The Way Of Water (390.6 crore) in the coming days.
Take a look at Hollywood’s top 10 grossers in India (net):
- Avatar: The Way Of Water – 390.6 crore
- Avengers: Endgame – 373.22 crore
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day – 257.6 (4 days)
- Avengers: Infinity War – 227.43 crore
- Spider-Man: No Way Home – 212 crore
- Avatar: Fire And Ash – 190.5 crore
- The Jungle Book – 188 crore
- The Lion King – 150.09 crore
- The Odyssey – 146.11 crore
- Avatar – 141.25 crore
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