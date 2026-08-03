Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office Day 4: Clocks Biggest Opening Weekend Of Hollywood, Becomes 3rd Highest-Grossing Film Ever ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Tom Holland-led Spider-Man: Brand New Day literally decimated the Indian box office. After a fantastic start, the film maintained momentum throughout its 4-day extended opening weekend, delivering mind-blowing numbers. Apart from becoming the first Hollywood film to score 60 crore net in a single day, it also reached the 70- and 75-crore benchmarks in a single day. In the meantime, it pulled off the biggest ever opening weekend for a Hollywood film and also entered the top 3 grossers of all time. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 4!

How much did Spider-Man: Brand New Day earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

The superhero film scored an earth-shattering 77.5 crore on the first Sunday, day 4, registering the highest single-day collection for a Hollywood film. Compared to day 3’s 70.8 crore, it displayed a 9.46% jump. Overall, it wrapped up its extended opening weekend at a mammoth 257.6 crore net at the Indian box office, exceeding all the pre-release expectations.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 61 crore

Day 2 – 48.3 crore

Day 3 – 70.8 crore

Day 4 – 77.5 crore

Total – 257.6 crore

Records the biggest opening weekend for a Hollywood film

With 257.6 crore, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has scored the biggest opening weekend ever for a Hollywood film in India. It surpassed Avengers: Endgame (158.15 crore) by a huge margin of 99.45 crore.

Top opening weekends of Hollywood in India (net):

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – 257.6 crore (4 days) Avengers: Endgame – 158.15 crore Avatar: The Way Of Water – 129 crore Spider-Man: No Way Home – 109.04 crore Avengers: Infinity War – 94.3 crore

Becomes the 3rd highest-grossing Hollywood film

In just 4 days, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has surpassed Avengers: Infinity War (227.43 crore) to become the 3rd highest-grossing Hollywood film at the Indian box office. Besides, it emerged as the highest-grossing Spider-Man film in India, surpassing Spider-Man: No Way Home (212 crore). Given the momentum, the film is all set to make history by dethroning Avatar: The Way Of Water (390.6 crore) in the coming days.

Take a look at Hollywood’s top 10 grossers in India (net):

Avatar: The Way Of Water – 390.6 crore Avengers: Endgame – 373.22 crore Spider-Man: Brand New Day – 257.6 (4 days) Avengers: Infinity War – 227.43 crore Spider-Man: No Way Home – 212 crore Avatar: Fire And Ash – 190.5 crore The Jungle Book – 188 crore The Lion King – 150.09 crore The Odyssey – 146.11 crore Avatar – 141.25 crore

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