Emily Blunt has had an exciting acting career and has carved her own niche in Hollywood. Right from her early roles in the BBC film Gideon’s Daughter and David Frankel’s comedy-drama The Devil Wears Prada, to her more recent performances in Edge of Tomorrow, A Quiet Place, Jungle Cruise, Oppenheimer, and The Smashing Machine, she has starred in an interesting mix of critically acclaimed and commercially successful films.

In 2026, Emily Blunt was first seen on the big screen in the comedy-drama sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2, which received positive reviews from critics and performed well at the box office. She is currently starring in Steven Spielberg’s alien-themed sci-fi film, Disclosure Day, which has so far earned $94 million at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

Let’s take a look at those films starring Emily Blunt that grossed over $200 million at the global box office and find out which one among them delivered the biggest estimated theatrical profit over its break-even point.

Films Starring Emily Blunt That Earned $200 Million+ Worldwide

These are the films starring Emily Blunt that grossed over $200 million at the global box office, along with their worldwide earnings, according to data from Box Office Mojo, budgets, and estimated theatrical break-even points (using the 2.5x multiplier rule).

1. The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Worldwide Earnings: $326.6 million

Budget: $35 million

Break-Even: $87.5 million

2. Gulliver’s Travels (2010)

Worldwide Earnings: $237.4 million

Budget: $112 million

Break-Even: $280 million

3. Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Worldwide Earnings: $381.1 million

Budget: $178 million

Break-Even: $445 million

4. Into the Woods (2014)

Worldwide Earnings: $212.9 million

Budget: $50 million

Break-Even: $125 million

5. A Quiet Place (2018)

Worldwide Earnings: $341 million

Budget: $17 million

Break-Even: $42.5 million

6. Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

Worldwide Earnings: $362.5 million

Budget: $130 million

Break-Even: $325 million

7. A Quiet Place Part II (2020)

Worldwide Earnings: $297.4 million

Budget: $55 million

Break-Even: $137.5 million

8. Jungle Cruise (2021)

Worldwide Earnings: $220.9 million

Budget: $200 million

Break-Even: $500 million

9. Oppenheimer (2023)

Worldwide Earnings: $975.8 million

Budget: $100 million

Break-Even: $250 million

10. The Devil Wears Prada 2 (2026)

Worldwide Earnings: $665.1 million

Budget: $100 million

Break-Even: $250 million

Theatrical Profits (Estimated)

Oppenheimer: $725.8 million The Devil Wears Prada 2: $415.1 million A Quiet Place: $298.5 million The Devil Wears Prada: $239.1 million A Quiet Place Part II: $159.9 million Into the Woods: $87.9 million Mary Poppins Returns: $37.5 million Gulliver’s Travels: -$42.6 million Edge of Tomorrow: -$63.9 million Jungle Cruise: -$279.1 million

What The Above Numbers Indicate

Although these are just multiplier-based estimates and not actual profit/loss figures, the above numbers and calculations suggest that among the Emily Blunt-starring films that grossed over $200 million worldwide, Oppenheimer generated the biggest estimated theatrical profit ($725.8 million), followed by The Devil Wears Prada 2 ($415.1 million) and A Quiet Place ($298.5 million). Now that her latest release, Disclosure Day, is approaching the $100 million mark and is expected to cross the $200 million worldwide figure, it will be interesting to see where it lands on this list.

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