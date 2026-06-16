The press tour for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has officially begun, with Tom Holland and Zendaya leading the charge in Madrid. The beloved duo, who are set to reunite on screen for their fourth Spider-Man film together, made a stylish appearance at the first promotional event for the highly anticipated superhero movie.

Photos emerging from the Spain event, Tom and Zendaya perfectly coordinated in black ensembles. Tom kept it sleek in a black suit paired with a striking red shirt beneath his jacket, while Zendaya exuded effortless elegance in a chic all-black look. The couple’s coordinated fashion choices quickly grabbed attention, setting the tone for the film’s global press tour.

Check out the photo below:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Plot

It’s a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves—a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.