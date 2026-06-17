The Fast & Furious franchise, which mainly revolves around street racing, undercover operations, and international heists, was launched 25 years ago with the first film, The Fast and the Furious. Released in 2001, the Paul Walker and Vin Diesel-starrer grossed $207.3 million worldwide despite receiving mixed reviews from critics. Its commercial success and popularity led to ten more films, and the eleventh and final installment, Fast Forever, is set to arrive in theaters in 2028.

So far, the Fast & Furious franchise has earned over $7.3 billion at the global box office, and two films, Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious, have crossed the $1 billion worldwide mark. Let’s take a look at how all eleven films have performed at the worldwide box office and which one delivered the best return on its budget.

Fast & Furious Franchise – Box Office Performance

Here are the global box office totals, according to Box Office Mojo, for all eleven films in the Fast & Furious franchise, along with their estimated budgets.

1. The Fast and the Furious (2001)

Worldwide Earnings: $207.3 million

$207.3 million Budget: $38 million

2. 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

Worldwide Earnings: $236.4 million

$236.4 million Budget: $76 million

3. The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

Worldwide Earnings: $159 million

$159 million Budget: $85 million

4. Fast & Furious (2009)

Worldwide Earnings: $360.4 million

$360.4 million Budget: $85 million

5. Fast Five (2011)

Worldwide Earnings: $626.1 million

$626.1 million Budget: $125 million

6. Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

Worldwide Earnings: $788.7 million

$788.7 million Budget: $160 million

7. Furious 7 (2015)

Worldwide Earnings: $1.515 billion

$1.515 billion Budget: $190 million

8. The Fate of the Furious (2017)

Worldwide Earnings: $1.236 billion

$1.236 billion Budget: $250 million

9. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Worldwide Earnings: $760.7 million

$760.7 million Budget: $200 million

10. F9: The Fast Saga (2021)

Worldwide Earnings: $726.2 million

$726.2 million Budget: $200 million

11. Fast X (2023)

Worldwide Earnings: $704.9 million

$704.9 million Budget: $378.8 million

Earnings-to-Budget Performance

Furious 7 (2015): 7.97x The Fast and the Furious (2001): 5.46x Fast Five (2011): 5.01x The Fate of the Furious (2017): 4.94x Fast & Furious 6 (2013): 4.93x Fast & Furious (2009): 4.24x Hobbs & Shaw (2019): 3.80x F9: The Fast Saga (2021): 3.63x 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003): 3.11x Tokyo Drift (2006): 1.87x Fast X (2023): 1.86x

What These Numbers Indicate

The above numbers and calculations show that the 2015 installment, Furious 7, delivered the best earnings-to-budget performance of 7.97x within the Fast & Furious franchise, despite carrying a $190 million budget. It’s followed by the original 2001 film with an impressive 5.46x ratio. On the other hand, the most recent installment, Fast X, has the lowest earnings-to-budget ratio of 1.86x, mainly due to its massive $378.8 million budget. Now, industry observers will be eager to see where the film, Fast Forever, lands on this list.

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