The Fast & Furious franchise, which mainly revolves around street racing, undercover operations, and international heists, was launched 25 years ago with the first film, The Fast and the Furious. Released in 2001, the Paul Walker and Vin Diesel-starrer grossed $207.3 million worldwide despite receiving mixed reviews from critics. Its commercial success and popularity led to ten more films, and the eleventh and final installment, Fast Forever, is set to arrive in theaters in 2028.
So far, the Fast & Furious franchise has earned over $7.3 billion at the global box office, and two films, Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious, have crossed the $1 billion worldwide mark. Let’s take a look at how all eleven films have performed at the worldwide box office and which one delivered the best return on its budget.
Fast & Furious Franchise – Box Office Performance
Here are the global box office totals, according to Box Office Mojo, for all eleven films in the Fast & Furious franchise, along with their estimated budgets.
1. The Fast and the Furious (2001)
- Worldwide Earnings: $207.3 million
- Budget: $38 million
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2. 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)
- Worldwide Earnings: $236.4 million
- Budget: $76 million
3. The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)
- Worldwide Earnings: $159 million
- Budget: $85 million
4. Fast & Furious (2009)
- Worldwide Earnings: $360.4 million
- Budget: $85 million
5. Fast Five (2011)
- Worldwide Earnings: $626.1 million
- Budget: $125 million
6. Fast & Furious 6 (2013)
- Worldwide Earnings: $788.7 million
- Budget: $160 million
7. Furious 7 (2015)
- Worldwide Earnings: $1.515 billion
- Budget: $190 million
8. The Fate of the Furious (2017)
- Worldwide Earnings: $1.236 billion
- Budget: $250 million
9. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)
- Worldwide Earnings: $760.7 million
- Budget: $200 million
10. F9: The Fast Saga (2021)
- Worldwide Earnings: $726.2 million
- Budget: $200 million
11. Fast X (2023)
- Worldwide Earnings: $704.9 million
- Budget: $378.8 million
Earnings-to-Budget Performance
- Furious 7 (2015): 7.97x
- The Fast and the Furious (2001): 5.46x
- Fast Five (2011): 5.01x
- The Fate of the Furious (2017): 4.94x
- Fast & Furious 6 (2013): 4.93x
- Fast & Furious (2009): 4.24x
- Hobbs & Shaw (2019): 3.80x
- F9: The Fast Saga (2021): 3.63x
- 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003): 3.11x
- Tokyo Drift (2006): 1.87x
- Fast X (2023): 1.86x
What These Numbers Indicate
The above numbers and calculations show that the 2015 installment, Furious 7, delivered the best earnings-to-budget performance of 7.97x within the Fast & Furious franchise, despite carrying a $190 million budget. It’s followed by the original 2001 film with an impressive 5.46x ratio. On the other hand, the most recent installment, Fast X, has the lowest earnings-to-budget ratio of 1.86x, mainly due to its massive $378.8 million budget. Now, industry observers will be eager to see where the film, Fast Forever, lands on this list.
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