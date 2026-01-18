Avatar: Fire and Ash by James Cameron has surpassed the domestic haul of the highest-grossing Fast & Furious film to enter the all-time top 75 grossers in North America. Since its release in mid-December, the film has been dethroned from the #1 spot in the North American box office rankings for the first time. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Avatar 3’s day 29 collection at the domestic box office

James Cameron-helmed Avatar 3 has dropped from the No. 1 spot in the domestic box office rankings. The sci-fi magnum opus collected $3.2 million on its 5th Friday at the domestic box office. It is at #2 in the domestic box office rankings. The film declined by 37% from last Friday despite losing 400 theaters on Thursday. It is less than Avatar’s $10.4 million and Avatar: The Way of Water’s $7 million 5th Friday grosses. The domestic total of the film after 29 days has reached $353.4 million.

Surpasses Furious 7 as the all-time #75 highest-grossing film domestically

Furious 7 is the sequel to Fast & Furious 6, a follow-up to The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, and the 7th installment in the Fast & Furious franchise. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, it is the highest-grossing installment in the Fast & Furious film franchise with its $353.00 million domestic haul. Avatar: Fire and Ash has surpassed the domestic haul of Furious 7 on its 5th Friday.

Also, Furious 7 was the #75 highest-grossing film ever at the domestic box office. Avatar 3 pushed the Vin Diesel starrer off the 75th rank to become the new all-time 75th highest-grossing film at the North American box office. This weekend, James Cameron’s film will surpass Superman’s $354.2 million domestic gross and become the 74th-highest-grossing film ever domestically.

How much more is needed to break into the all-time top 70?

To break into the all-time top 70 grossers in North America, the sci-fi saga will have to surpass Despicable Me 4’s $361 million domestic haul. Avatar 3 is less than $10 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Despicable Me 4 and becoming the 70th-highest-grossing film in North America. Cameron’s film is tracking to earn between $13 million and $15 million on its 5th three-day weekend at the domestic box office. Thus, the film will surpass Despicable Me 4 and break into the all-time top 70 grossers.

Avatar: Fire and Ash has collected $1.24 billion at the worldwide box office to date and was released on December 19.

