Minions: The Rise of Gru, the fifth entry in the Despicable Me film franchise, had a strong second weekend at the box office. It opened with a record-breaking collection on the 4th of July weekend. Now, it continues to grow steadily, becoming the first animated film to rival Disney.

This animated comedy movie is a perfect watch for families and fans and saw the trend of large flocks of people dressed in suits and ties going to the theatre to watch Steve Carell‘s Gru in action. As the name suggests, it portrays the villain’s younger days when he just started.

Currently, Minions: The Rise of Gru is just an inch away from touching $400 million at the global box office, as per Box Office Mojo. It has been highly successful in the US and Canada as it has churned in $210 million stateside and another $189 million overseas. Though it now faces competition from Thor: Love and Thunder, the non-Disney animated movie has done quite well.

In general, the Despicable Me franchise has seen a trend of each new release earning higher than the previous movie. Let’s see if Minions: The Rise of Gru will be able to break 2015’s Minion’s global take of $1.16 billion. Besides becoming a big brand in itself, it is also one of the few animated series that has given competition to Disney.

The immense gross of the Steve Carell starrer has landed it at an impressive milestone as it is now the first animated film to pass $200 in the domestic sphere since Disney’s Frozen 2 in 2019. It was quite unpredictable as it was released in between a few major Hollywood biggies.

