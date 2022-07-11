Thor: Love And Thunder is once again proving Marvel’s hold at the box office irrespective of the word-of-mouth or reviews it is enjoying. Starring Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale in leading roles, the film has been tagged as an average affair by many, but collections narrate a whole different story. Scroll below to know about its day 4 collection in India.

As we all know, Marvel enjoys a huge loyal following in India. Even without proper promotions here, every single film from the studio clocks a thunderous opening at the box office. Even in the case of Thor’s 4th instalment, a similar thing has been witnessed and despite reports being not-so-good, the film is unstoppable.

Now as per the early trends flowing in, Thor: Love And Thunder has jumped again on its day 4 i.e. Sunday. It has earned 17-19 crores. On Saturday, it had made 17.50 crores* and we can clearly see positive trends on Sunday too. The overall Indian box office collection now stands at 65.10-67.10 crores. The reception once again proves that Marvel is word-of-mouth proof as its films continue to do well irrespective of audience feedback.

Of course, we have seen films doing well in spite of average word-of-mouth, but here, the jump from Friday to Saturday and then again positive trend on Sunday is noteworthy. It’s all due to the loyal fan following that has been built over the years for Marvel.

On the worldwide front, Thor: Love And Thunder has earned a little over $148 million in the first three days.

