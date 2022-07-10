Khuda Haafiz – Chapter 2 saw a fair jump in collections on Saturday as 1.85 crores* came in. The film had collected 1.40 crores* on Friday so it’s good that there has been an increase at least in the footfalls. This year the trend has been that some of the films have remained totally flat on Saturday so in that aspect there is some kind of movement.

Of course a lot more is still to be done for the film. The reliance is primarily on single screen theatres at mass centres to bring on the moolah. That’s where the audience lies for the film and the makers would be expecting that there is a lot more push that is evidenced today. Moreover, since it’s Eid today, the film should benefit too. While 2.50 crores would be definitely surpassed, the real deal would be for the film to cross the 3 crores mark today.

So far, the Vidyut Jammwal starrer has collected 3.25 crores* and the trending is on the same lines as last week’s action flick Rashtra Kavach Om. It would be just be hoping though that after the weekend is through, the weekdays are stable as well since that would be required for Khuda Haafiz – Chapter 2 to end up having reasonable lifetime collections.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

