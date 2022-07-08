Khuda Haafiz 2 – Agni Pariksha Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Sheeba Chadha, Danish Hussain, and ensemble.

Director: Faruk Kabir.

What’s Good: The last film I saw was Rashtra Kavach Om and this looked way amazing just because of that. Vidyut Jammwal doing action and Sheeba Chaddha living her life in her own story.

What’s Bad: Vidyut Jammwal when he has to portray emotions. The predictability of it all and the lack of continuity in everything.

Loo Break: As many as you want because there isn’t anything so fresh that you won’t be able to join dots.

Watch or Not?: If you are a Vidyut fan, you have cursed me already. If you aren’t, close your eyes take a moment, and re-think your decision.

Language: Hindi.

Available On: In Theatres Near You!

Runtime: 146 Minutes.

User Rating:

So Sameer and Nargis are back in Mumbai after the tragic traumatic foreign trip and a few murders. Nargis lives with PTSD because of obvious reasons. Enters Nandini, an orphan little girl who kind of eases out thinks. But not for long until she is kidnapped. And Jammwal is back at being his robust self killing a few more people, a level high ruthlessly this time.

Khuda Haafiz 2 – Agni Pariksha Movie Review: Script Analysis

Vidyut Jammwal has created a fanbase that would hoot at the top of their voices even when he flexes a single muscle. The actor has achieved so much in the personal space, that the impact follows him on the screen too. Thus, he is the most accomplished action star and that is what you expect out of it. But I am a film reviewer and have to see the product as a whole.

Begins Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha. A movie that is a direct sequel to its part one which was also kind of the same trajectory. Abduction, crime, personal investigation, action, and killing the bad men. I fail to understand the reason why this film is called a sequel though. Apart from the fact that Nargis has been through that trauma, nothing follows, literally nothing. Like the little Nandini is kidnapped by an all-new villain and there is no connection to the past story. A sequel would have made sense if there were consequences and follow-ups from part 1. This could have been an entirely new film.

This ends up affecting the entire castle. Like if the villain is all-new, why is it always that people who are close to Sameer kidnapped? Why is his life so doomed forever? Did he not forward that WhatsApp text? You get it. My point is, it doesn’t look like a franchise at this point, but two different movies. Talking of that even the first half and second half are two different movies, seemingly shot by two different DOPs.

The first half is about a man and a woman fighting the demons in their head. A woman done with the gaze of the society because she is a rape victim, but nothing gets the weightage it deserves. We are fast moved to the new conflict and everything after that is bits and pieces of things you have already seen.

The attention to detail is the biggest culprit for the downfall. Full-blown action combat is happening in the Lucknow Central Jail and almost 20 police officers arrive after many prisoners are dead. Police are late even inside the jail? Okay, I will buy that, but even the Egyptian police forces are least bothered about a full chase sequence with guns and gangsters happening around the Pyramid Of Giza? Isn’t that one of the most secured and sacred spaces in Egypt? Like even the pyramids, they are heritage monuments. Well, I reminded myself of OM again at this point.

There is some hope in Vidyut’s action and the actor does serve some of it.

Khuda Haafiz 2 – Agni Pariksha Movie Review: Star Performance

Vidyut Jammwal is the biggest action star the country has to offer but has a long way to go when it comes to portraying complex emotions. The actor looks like he is playing 3 versions of himself and they never blend together to look like a transformation. He does manage to unlearn things and look like a layman doing some action and not a martial arts pro.

Shivaleeka Oberoi as Nargis does what she is given and to her full potential. Considering she is the only one who comes in part 2 from 1, she doesn’t get much to do. Someone explain to me why does she punish Sameer for a crime that was done by a criminal and he is also grieving for it? Looked like a lazy plot twister and didn’t create any impact.

Someone give Sheeba Chadha a spin-off, you guys. She is in her different universe where she is living a Shakespearean villain life. A beautiful sidekick/toy, every time the camera zooms in you have to be afraid of that gaze. The actor is gifted and even makes the laziest parts amazing.

Khuda Haafiz 2 – Agni Pariksha Movie Review: Direction, Music

Faruk Kabir doesn’t really grow as a director or experiments much. He sticks to the staples of part one and makes another staple product. He decides to be more brutal and gory. He finds fun in showing the most gruesome killings and a man biting out flesh from another’s body. That’s the level of gory I am talking about. Flesh comes off like cheese from a Margerita Pizza. But all that adds up to nothing. He only widens his lawless lands and now even makes Sameer a ‘Baahubali’.

Somebody stop creators and composers from over stuffing movies with songs. Every single emotion has a Mithoon song, every single twist has a piece of music. Like it is feeding you what you are supposed to feel in that particular moment. DOP Jitan Harmeet Singh seems to be shooting two different films. He is mundane in India, and decides to show all his skills the moment the film takes off to Egypt.

Khuda Haafiz 2 – Agni Pariksha Movie Review: The Last Word

Go for it if you are a Vidyut Jammwal fan, there’s a lot of him. But if you are not, this one doesn’t have much to offer.

Khuda Haafiz 2 – Agni Pariksha Trailer

Khuda Haafiz 2 – Agni Pariksha releases on 08th July, 2022.

