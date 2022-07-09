Thor: Love and Thunder has finally been released on the big screens, and though it’s too soon to see how well its global opening was, we know that the movie has already made a big chunk through the overseas preview, which reached $48 million. It was better than Ragnorak and other Hollywood 2022 biggies like Top Gun Maverick, but not as great as what Doctor Strange 2 made.

Now, let’s see how much the Chris Hemsworth starrer churns in on Friday. The film is the fourth instalment of the actor’s solo adventure in the MCU as the Asgardian Prince. Pp Previously we had reported that its Rotten Tomatoes score was 71%, but it has fallen further to 68%. However, the movie got an 83% score from the audience.

Coming back to the point, as per Deadline, Thor: Love and Thunder seems to touch around $70 million for Friday on its way to a $130-$140 million opening weekend at the US box office. The stateside numbers are great when compared to its predecessor. It is 51% higher than Ragnarok‘s opening Friday of $46.4 million and 14% higher than its 3-day of $122.7 million.

If the Chris Hemsworth starrer is able to make between what we mentioned before, then it can make the predicted $380-$420 million during its opening weekend across the globe. All eyes are on Thor: Love and Thunder now. While talking about the MCU flick, it has followed the path of Spider-Man: No Way Home and has a few cameos in it.

Though that won’t be revealed as the movie is fresh out of the oven, what we can tell you is that it is a family affair for Chris Hemsworth as his kid’s star in the Taika Waititi directorial. Besides Chris, Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher is also stealing all the limelight.

The actor is being praised for his MCU debut as the villain. Thor: Love and Thunder also cast Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Russell Crowe, and more. Have you watched the movie?

