Thor: Love And Thunder Box Office Day 1 (Early Estimates): Taika Waititi’s directorial starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale in the lead has been making headlines and raising excitement among the fans since early this year.

Marvel enjoys a massive and loyal fan base in the country. Moreover, Bale’s Gorr the God butcher locking horns with the mighty God of Thunder as shown in the trailer has got the fans all the more excited. So there’s a lot of expectation associated with the film and its performance at the box office.

If early box office predictions are to go by, Thor: Love And Thunder is all set to take one of the biggest starts of the post-pandemic era. Going by the buzz it’s quite possible. The early trade reports suggest that the Marvel film is likely to make Rs 18-20 crores* on its opening day, which is less than Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’s opening day collection of Rs 27.50 crores.

Looks like Marvel fans are all set to help it in making a huge start. Having said that, film critics and reviews also seem to be in Chris Hemsworth’s starrers’ favour. However, the word-of-mouth reception is quite decent so there’s a possibility of taking a slight dip in Friday’s box office collection.

Our in-house film critic Shubham Kulkarni reviewed the film and praised the Aussie actor’s performance, “He manages to crack the Hopeless Thor quite naturally and the actor gets better at portraying his emotions. There is a hilarious angle where he is supposed to be in a dilemma about his two weapons (Storm Breaker and Mjolnir) that are hands down the best thing about this portrayal.”

Christian Bale’s performance too received a positive response. The critic wrote, “He embodies Gorr like he was born to play him. With everything about his character in control, his gaze will even spook the viewer, forget everyone involved on screen.”

