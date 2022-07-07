The highly-anticipated Thor: Love And Thunder has finally arrived in theatres, and is ready to mint big moolah at the box office. Chris Hemsworth is reprising his titular character for the fourth time (in a Thor series) and Marvel fans are all set to help it in making a huge start.

Today, the film has been released in countries like India, the United Kingdom, Ireland and New Zealand. In the United States and Canada, it will be releasing tomorrow. As per early box office projections, the film is all set to take one of the biggest starts of the post-pandemic era and we aren’t surprised considering the buzz. More than that, Thor’s fourth instalment is aiming to take over Marvel’s July chart and lead it like a boss.

Not many would have noticed that the month of April is considered to be a great one for the studio as it has given them two $2 billion blockbusters in the form of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. As we talk about the special months, July has witnessed as many as six releases for Marvel. However, none of the films managed to score jaw-dropping numbers including Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Now, Thor: Love And Thunder is looking forward to take down the highest-grossing film for Marvel of July, Spider-Man: Far From Home, in the domestic market (the United States and Canada). Far From Home had made $390.53 million in its lifetime run, as per Box Office Mojo.

Have a look at the complete list of Marvel’s July releases and their lifetime in the domestic market (from highest to lowest):

Spider-Man: Far From Home – $390.53 million

Spider-Man: Homecoming – $334.20 million

Ant-Man and the Wasp – $216.64 million

Black Widow – $183.65 million

Ant-Man – $180.20 million

Captain America: The First Avenger – $176.65 million

By taking an average of projections, Thor: Love And Thunder to see a lifetime of $360 million-$410 million. So, the film is clearly aiming to capture July’s throne and lead the way for Marvel by beating Spider-Man: Far From Home’s $390.53 million.

