Thor: Love and Thunder is about to hit the theatres, and as per its latest box office predictions, there will be thunder and rain. The upcoming Chris Hemsworth starrer is the fourth solo adventure of the actor as the God of Thunder. It is the first time in the MCU’s history that this is happening.

The hype around the film has been created through several teasers, posters, and trailers. Previously, early reactions had come after some people got to watch the film during its world premiere. As per that, it seems like the Taika Waititi directorial will be one of the funniest Marvel movies.

As we reach closer to the release date, Thor: Love and Thunder’s box office predictions have come in. According to Deadline, the Chris Hemsworth starrer could thunder to a $140-$160 million start in the United States and $150 million internationally, making a total of $300 million worldwide opening.

Thor: Love and Thunder has a lot riding on it. It will be released while Tom Cruise‘s Top Gun Maverick sits at the top of the box office with more than a billion in its kitty and Minions: The Rise of Gru, which is doing unexpectedly well. The Marvel flick has a pace to maintain.

Besides this, Thor 4 is also competing with the recent Marvel movies. 2022 saw the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which was a box office. With just $50 million short of a billion, the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer made $953 million.

And who can forget, Spider-Man: No Way Home! The first movie since 2019 to cross the billion mark. Now that we know the recent box office predictions, will Thor: Love and Thunder be able to keep up with other Hollywood biggies and become a hit as well? We’ll have to wait to find out!

