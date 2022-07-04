JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Day 11 (Early Trends): Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-led films have been receiving amazing responses from the audience at the box office. The film performed decently at the box office in the first week.

However, the weekend collection saw a more than 50% jump when compared to the day before. Raj Mehta’s film earned 4.75 crores on Saturday and Sunday collections were 6.10 crores. Needless to say, the weekend collection was better than the weekday collection.

However, if the latest trade reports are to go by, JugJugg Jeeyo sees a drop in Monday collection at the box office. Raj Mehta’s family entertainer collected 2-2.50 crores on Day 11. The collection is less than last week’s Friday box office numbers.

Even though the drop was expected Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer is on the stable side. It is commendable given that it locked horns with films like Aditya Roy Kapur’s Rashtra Kavach Om and R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect at the box office.

However, JugJugg Jeeyo will face major competition when Hollywood biggie Thor: Love And Thunder is released later this week. The film will see a dent in the collection after Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman starrer Marvel film release.

Now all eyes are on Raj Mehta’s film performance in the second week. Talking about the film, the family drama is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma production and Viacom18. The film also stars Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles along with Maniesh Paul, Tisca Chopra, and Prajakta Koli. The film revolves around two couples of different generations on the verge of divorce.

