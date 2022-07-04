After its opening weekend at the box office, Rocketry has managed to show some fight. The film did see an increase in numbers on Sunday with 2 crores* coming in and while this is of course better than Friday and Saturday, one was hunting for that trebling in collections when compared to Friday. Had that been the case, the collections would have looked far better and also befitting the merits that it carries.

The collections so far for the Madhavan starrer are 4.50 crores* and from here it’s all about the kind of hold that it manages from Monday onwards. The least it would need to do is be the same as Friday collections of 1 crores*. If that turns out to be the case then one can expect steady collections till the rest of the week and then interest levels continued to be generated in the second week as well. Hence, any further drop isn’t something that would work for the film.

One just hopes that the audience’s word of mouth continues to help the film’s cause since this one boasts of a very good story and execution, something that should only benefit Indian cinema. Agreed that somehow it’s the mass entertainers that have done well so far in 2022, Rocketry is a work of passion with execution which ought to find its audiences.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

