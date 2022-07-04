Happy days continue to come as the latest Hollywood release, Minions: The Rise Of Gru has taken a bumper opening at the box office worldwide. The film has performed much better than expected and created a positive atmosphere among exhibitors. On the other hand, Tom Cruise‘s Top Gun Maverick is refusing to slow down. Scroll below to know all details.

Ever since the theatres opened in the post-pandemic era, several Hollywood biggies have worked really well and brought back the audience to theatres. However, animated films have been struggling to bounce back but the latest fifth instalment of the Despicable Me franchise has surprised everyone with its bumper opening.

As per Box Office Mojo, Minions: The Rise Of Gru has made a collection of $202.21 million globally in its opening weekend. Out of it, the film has accumulated $108.51 million from the domestic market and $93.70 million from overseas. The film is reportedly made on a very controlled budget of below $100 million, thus it’s clearly on its way to emerging as a major box office success. As word-of-mouth is positive, it is expected to enjoy a steady run on weekdays too.

Now coming to Tom Cruise‘s latest hit, Top Gun Maverick once again witnessed a terrific jump during the weekend. It clearly shows that there’s still fuel left in the tank in spite of a theatrical run of over a month. As of now, it has accumulated $1.10 billion at the worldwide box office. Out of it, $564 million comes from the domestic market and the rest of $544.50 million comes from overseas territories.

