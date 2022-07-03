JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Day 9 Early Trends: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer has finally entered the 2nd week of release at the theatres. Co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Tisca Chopra and Prajakta Koli in the pivotal roles, hit the screens last Friday, i.e, June 24. The film is helmed by Good Newwz direct Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma production. Even after a week of its release, JugJugg Jeeyo continues to be moviegoers’ first choice.

This Friday, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi’s Rashtra Kavach Om hit the silver screens but looks like it has completely failed to create the magic.

Speaking about JugJugg Jeeyo, as per the early trends flowing in, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer has completely refused to slow down its pace at the box office. According to the trade reports, the Raj Mehta directorial has earned around 4.50-5.50 crores* at the box office. With its latest numbers, the film’s total collection now stands at 61.19-62.19 crore.

This jump not only indicates audience’s choice, but also proves why the internet is the only place where the negativity is restricted. A good film will always work!

Meanwhile, the film has earned 3.03 crore on its 2nd Friday and looks like the 2nd week can be close to 20 cr as there’s an increase in shows by 30%

As informed earlier, with its opening day collection, JugJugg Jeeyo created and broke a few records at the box office. Koimoi also watched and review the film and rated it 3 stars. Calling it full-on entertainment, the reviewer wrote about VD’s performance, “Varun Dhawan looks like straight out of ‘Dulhania’ franchise but less funny & more serious. To be fair, he does get a character that has to handle many different moods at the same time & Varun surely excels at doing almost all of it. He shows how switching from drama to comedy within one scene could seem easy but it surely isn’t.”

Well, let’s wait and watch how well will it perform on its 2nd weekend.

