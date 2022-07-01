After playing in theatres for one week, JugJugg Jeeyo has now accumulated 53.74 crores at the box office. The film could have taken a slightly better start but then recovered well over the weekend. In fact the Saturday jump gave an impression that the Karan Johar production could well be heading for a 60 crores Week One. However, Monday saw somewhat bigger than expected dip. Anything in 6-7 crores range would have taken it to the 60 crores mark.

Nonetheless, the good thing is that the collections stayed quite stable from Tuesday onwards and that helped this Raj Mehta film to keep collecting. While 80-100 crores in lifetime would have been the most apt collections for this family entertainer that has seen positive resonance for all quarters, 75 crores plus total is definitely on the cards. For that the film requires to keep itself around 3 crores mark today and one now waits to see if that happens indeed.

Especially for Varun Dhawan, the film is a relief of some kind since JugJugg Jeeyo will do better than his last theatrical release Street Dancer 3D for sure. To get these kind of numbers in the times when films are an average are doing 25% business when compared to the pre-pandemic times, this one has ended up being a respectable affair at least.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

