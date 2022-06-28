Raj Mehta’s film JugJugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead was released last week. The family entertainer is receiving amazing responses from critics as well from the audience. The positive word of mouth has translated well at the box office.

As per trade reports, the comedy-drama is performing well at the overseas box office as well. Reportedly, the film has minted around Rs 15 crores on the opening weekend in overseas territory. Going by this, JugJugg Jeeyo becomes the third biggest opening weekend collection overseas for a Hindi film thus bringing back families to theatres after the pandemic.

Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi grabbed the second position while Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 grabbed the first position overseas box office in the first weekend.

It will be exciting to see how the film will perform in the upcoming days since a single fall can affect the lifetime business of the film. Raj Mehta’s comedy-drama till now has an average weekend and if it goes well then weekdays could turn out great resulting in an impressive second week.

Speaking about JugJugg Jeeyo, it revolves around two couples of different generations on the verge of divorce. It is produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom 18 Studios. Apart from Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor also feature in the movie. It also stars Maniesh Paul and marks the Bollywood debut of social media influencer-actor Prajakta Kohli.

