JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Day 4 Early Trends: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s latest release has grabbed everyone’s attention. Co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Tisca Chopra and Prajakta Koli in the lead roles, JugJugg Jeeyo is helmed by Good Newwz director Raj Mehta, while it’s bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma production and Viacom 18. The story revolves around Varun and Kiara, who are a married couple but now want to get separated and inform their parents about the same.

Ever since the film has hit the big screens, it has taken the box office by fire. As expected, the film has created and broken quite a few box office records.

Well, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan-led seem to have enjoyed its first Monday. As per the early trends flowing in, JugJugg Jeeyo has reportedly garnered love worth 4.50-5.50 crores*. With new numbers, the total collection of the film now stands at 41.43 crore*. Hmmm! Looks like, we’ll have to wait for a day more for it to see it touch the 50 crore mark.

With its weekend collection, JugJugg Jeeyo has grabbed the 4th spot on the highest opening weekend of 2022 list by making a total collection of 36.93 crore on its first weekend. Well, Kiara has managed to have the highest opening weekend too with her last release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which earned 55.96 crore. Followed by Samrath Prithviraj and Gangubai Kathiawadi on the 2nd and 3rd spot by making a total collection of 39.40 crore and 39.12 crore, on their first respective weekend.

Speaking about its day-wise collection, JugJugg Jeeyo collected 9.28 cr on Day 1 followed by 12.55 cr, and 15.10 on Day 2 and 3 respectively. With its Day 1 earnings, the Varun-Kiara starrer entered the list of the top 5 highest openers of 2022. Kiara’s last release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Gangubai Kathiawadi continue to be in the top 5 positions, respectively.

Well, it would be interesting to see if Raj Mehta directorial continues to maintain the pace throughout the week or not? What do you think?

