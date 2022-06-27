777 Charlie starring Rakshit Shetty and Charlie is enjoying a terrific run at the box office after taking a decent start. The film is riding high on positive word-of-mouth and is one of the most loved films in recent times. Scroll below to know how much collection the film has made in 17 days.

The film directed by Kiranraj K. explores the affectional bond between a lonely man and a dog, with lots of fun and emotional moments. Upon its release on 10th June, the film received a thumbs up from both critics and the audience alike. Ever since its release, the trend has been so good that it is now eyeing to hit the 100 crore mark.

Now as per the trade reports, 777 Charlie has made a huge 73 crores* (all languages) at the box office in 17 days. It started off with an opening day of 6 crores and further, the positive feedback did wonder on weekdays. With a steady run on weekdays and big jumps on weekends, the film is aiming to hit the 100 crore mark.

For the unversed, 777 Charlie has been made on a reported budget of 15 crores. So for such a small film, achieving a 100-crore milestone would be a really big feat.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government declared 777 Charlie tax-free in the state recently. The Karnataka Finance Department has issued an official directive stating that State Goods and Services Tax (GST) will not be levied on the sale of this film’s tickets for six months, beginning June 19.

The decree specifies that exhibitors and movie theatres are not permitted to collect SGST on ticket sales and that movie tickets must be sold at the revised rates.

