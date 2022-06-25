Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil has enjoyed a glorious run not just in India but at the worldwide box office. In the home country, it has already gone past the mark of 200 crores, while it has come near the 400 crore milestone globally. Below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

Made at a reported cost of 110 crores, the Kamal Haasan starrer is one of the most expensive films in the Tamil industry. It took a rocking start all across the globe on day 1. However, unlike many big South releases, this film didn’t witness a sharp fall after a big start as word-of-mouth was extraordinary. With its steady pace, the action thriller went on to break several box office records.

Advertisement

Now, as per trade reports flowing in, Vikram has accumulated 378 crores* at the worldwide box office at the end of 21 days in theatres. The numbers are really huge but now, the pace has slowed down a bit and it will be interesting to see if it manages to touch the 400 crore milestone. It could become an achievable task if a big jump is witnessed today and tomorrow.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram also stars Narain, Chemban Vinod Jose and others in key roles. Suriya is also seen in a special cameo. The film released on 3rd June 2022 in five Indian languages.

Meanwhile, recently smashed all existing box-office records in Tamil Nadu, grossing 155 crores in just 17 days in the state. It took over a 5-year-long record of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (152 crores).

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Enjoys Good Response, Better Than Samrat Prithviraj & Gangubai Kathiawadi

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram