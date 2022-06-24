Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had a very good fifth week as it continued to enjoy footfalls right through.

The hold on Friday was quite good, the momentum gained over the rest of the weekend was impressive, and then even on weekdays, it managed to hold the fort. As a result, currently, the film stands at 184.32 crores. Of course, after the fifth weekend, it had seemed that 185 crores would be crossed by close of week itself but now it will happen by tomorrow and then 186 crores would be comfortably crossed by the end of weekend.

The good news for the film is that despite the huge release of JugJugg Jeeyo and Jurassic World: Dominion in the running as well, all multiplexes have retained at least one show for the Kartik Aaryan starrer while at certain places it’s even more. That shows the kind of faith that exhibitors and distributors have in this Anees Bazmee-directed family entertainer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which has seen consistent footfalls coming in on a week-by-week basis.

In fact, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has also arrived on OTT, which means a good section of audiences is actually watching it for the first time on the small screen. Typically, it’s the end of road for even the biggest of films when it comes to their theatrical business after digital arrival. The only exception was Pushpa (Hindi) and now it would be interesting to see how this clean horror-comedy covers the distance between 185 crores to 190 crores.

Blockbuster.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

