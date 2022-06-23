Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala’s death rattled the entire nation. He was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, in broad daylight. Since then the police have been investigating his death. Now a major breakthrough has come to light.

The 28-year-old musician, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, enjoyed a massive fan following. He gave super hit songs such as 295, The Last Ride, Legend, Devil, Old Skool, Dhakka, Same Beef, So High, Dollar, and Poison.

As per a Zoom Tv report, Punjab Police ADGP Pramod Ban, who also heads the Anti-Gangster Task Force, has revealed that Lawrence Bishnoi admitted during the investigation that they have been planning to kill Sidhu Moose Wala since August last year.

“We had recently arrested Lawrence Bishnoi in the case and his remand was extended till June 27. He has admitted that he was the mastermind (in Moose Wala’s killing). The plan to carry out the killing was being hatched in August last year. According to our information, recce was done thrice. In January too, a different group of shooters had come to kill Moose Wala but could not do so.”

ADGP Promod Ban further revealed that a petrol pump receipt dated May 25 was retrieved from the vehicle which was used to kill Sidhu Moose Wala. “From CCTV footage obtained from the Fatehabad petrol pump, we identified the accused Priyavrat alias Fauji. We have arrested 13 people so far and the entire conspiracy has been unraveled,” he said.

Recently, two of the main shooters, including a module head of shooters, were arrested by the police. A large number of arms and explosives have been recovered as well.

