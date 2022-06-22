Vishal Shelke has always been passionate about music. The music composer, who is being launched by the illustrious Dharma Productions in their upcoming release Jug Jugg Jeeyo, is trained under music maestro AR Rahman in Chennai. Vishal has composed the song Nain Ta Heere, featuring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, in the film, which is already topping several music charts.

Advertisement

Quiz him about the response that Nain Ta Heere has been receiving and he shares, “It is trending at number 5 worldwide, including YouTube, Amazon Music and Spotify, I feel overwhelmed. It has given me a lot of confidence and this will only motivate me to keep making great songs, I want to bring melody back in the songs which is missing nowadays”

Advertisement

The romantic track features the voices of two of the most popular music sensations, Guru Randhawa and Asees Kaur. Excited to have collaborated with the singers, Vishal says, “Having Guru and Asees onboard to sing my debut composition is indeed a dream come true. I’ve always admired their craft and dedication. They’ve definitely taken the song a notch higher, and I’m truly elated to have worked with them.”

Vishal Shelke reveals that Nain Ta Heere was earlier supposed to be picturized on actors Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan in their 2019 release Good Newwz. “Shashank Khaitan (Well known filmmaker) selected this song. It was supposed to feature in the film Good Newwz. But somehow, that didn’t happen. Finally, it’s a part of Jug Jugg Jeeyo now, and I couldn’t have been happier. I’m grateful to Dharma Productions and Karan Johar for believing in newcomer like me and making my dreams come true” elaborates Vishal.

In fact, the music director considers Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta (director of Jug Jugg Jeeyo) and music supervisor Azeem Dayani for being his guides in the film industry, a world in which he had no godfather. “I started my Bollywood journey with no background, with learning Hindustani classical and then creating scratches and approaching filmmakers every single day. Finally the patience paid and I feel blessed to have begun my journey with Dharma who gave wings to my passion and dream. Now that my musical journey has begun, I only wish to keep going ahead and composing great songs,” Vishal says.

Must Read: Kiara Advani Is Clearly An Epitome Of Style & Grace Who Can Pull Off Any Look With Ease & Here’s Her Best JugJugg Jeeyo Promotional Outfits!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram