Kiara Advani has been on a roll with back-to-back box office hits and nothing less is expected for her next venture, JugJugg Jeeyo. If you are a fan of the actress, you are probably already aware that she has a knack for fashion and can pull off almost any look from street-style to traditional Indian attire. As she has lately been busy promoting her next film, here is a look at her top six appearances in the last few weeks that had us totally awestruck.

For the unversed, JugJugg Jeeyo will hit the theatres on June 24th and there already seems to be a lot of hype around the film, owing to the promising cast and intriguing trailer. The comedy –drama film has been directed by Raj Mehta and features actors like Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan, amongst others.

Here is a glimpse of Kiara Advani’s top six looks that she aced while promoting JugJugg Jeeyo:

Kiara Advani can be seen dressed in a monotonous light-blue denim co-ord set in these set of pictures. She opted for high-waisted bell-bottom pants and a matching strapless corset top which has a zipper right in the middle. The metal bead studded corset top kept the look classy yet style and the contrasting brown-dominant makeup is a clear winner here. The white hoops and open hair with soft curls at the end was also a perfect match.

In this traditional look, Kiara Advani can be seen wearing an off white saree which has intricate silver work all over. The strapless blouse and the low-lying drape style adds such a sophisticated effect to the look that we totally find it difficult to take our eyes off her. The white heavy jhumkas and glossy reddish-brown lipstick also do wonders in this ensemble.

This is a look Kiara Advani opted for, at a recent award function. She was seen wearing a bodycon dress which had a deep neckline, a a backless cut. The sequin-studded lavender dress had the neckline ending just above the waist while her torso was covered with a strap that went around the back of her neck. She tied her hair up in a messy low pony and kept her makeup mostly nude with a light brown contrasting lipstick and a well-defined eyebrows.

Here, Kiara Advani can be seen wearing an interesting set of bell bottom pants which give out the perfect indo-western vibe. The material is studded in shades of yellow, green, red and purple. The flamboyant set of pants have been paired with a bikini style top in blue colour which has prominent thread work all over. The printon-print look has also been topped up with a dark blue shrug which keeps the colour quotient balanced.

In these pictures, Kiara Advani is wearing an organza lehenga which has a quirky pattern. The bright blue blouse has thin straps for sleeves and has been covered in close-knitted white and golden design. In skirt, she is wearing a contrasting white piece which has hues of blue, green, and yellow with little pink flamingos printed at the rim. The heavy traditional earrings and the decision to skip the neckpiece, letting the outfit standout, are all decisions well-made.

In her latest look, posted by the Instagram handle Varun Dhawan TBT, Kiara Advani has aced the white colour yet again with another indo-western co-ord set. The little blouse, studded in self-design has been paired with simple matching pants while the shrug is also covered in glorious thread work. Her matching pointy-tip stilettos and contrasting emerald green choker neckpiece also make the outfit absolutely stunning.

What do you think about these looks by Kiara Advani? Let us know in the comments below!

