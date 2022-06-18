Back in the 90s, Bollywood actresses didn’t do skin shows at all. They wore clothes which were decent according to societal norms and their fans really appreciated their dress sense back then. But do y’all know, it was actually Sharmila Tagore who brought the bikini trend in Bollywood and was the first actress of Hindi cinema to wear it in her film ‘An Evening In Paris’ back in 1967. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Bikinis are now very common and you would see every other Bollywood diva wearing it and giving fashion goals to their fans. But in the 90s, it was kind of a big deal and people didn’t really appreciate western culture as much as they do right now.

An Evening in Paris was released in 1967 and starred Shammi Kapoor, Pran along with Sharmila Tagore. The film was directed by Shakti Samanta and did well at the box office back in the day. In the film, in one of the scenes, Sharmila wore a bikini and immediately became the topic of the town. You ask us why? Well, it’s because she was the first Indian actress to appear in a bikini in a Hindi film. Whoa! That’s huge.

Sharmila Tagore also did a photoshoot with Filmfare in 1966 where she again aced the fashion game by wearing a bikini and stirred headlines with her bold shoot. The actress was only 22-year-old when she appeared in the magazine wearing a bikini and literally became an overnight sensation with it.

Sharmila Tagore – first Indian actress to wear a bikini in the movie ‘An evening in Paris’ (1967). 22-year-old Sharmila also posed for the cover photo of Filmfare magazine (August 1966) wearing a sexy two-piece. #SharmilaTagore pic.twitter.com/nFiPNVca5m — Bollywood History Pics (@pic_bollywood) September 5, 2020

And till date, she’s one of the most stylish veteran actresses who has changed the fashion game in Bollywood and inspired millions of fans with her style game.

What are your thoughts on Sharmila Tagore being the first Indian actress to don a bikini in a Hindi film? Tell us in the space below.

