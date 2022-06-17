Anushka Sharma is currently enjoying the best phase of her life motherhood. After almost 3.5 years of long hiatus, the actress will return to the silver screen Chakda ‘Xpress. Anushka, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, took a break for personal reasons and later welcome her first baby with husband Virat Kohli.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their first baby – a girl on January 11, 2021. The pictures from her first birthday celebration, early this year, surfaced on the web and it took social media by storm.

While we await Anushka Sharma’s come back with Chakda ‘Xpress, we bring to you a throwback story that had made headlines and how. The Pari actress had left internet stunned when gave an epic response to a question about catfights. When Anushka was asked about the catfights in Bollywood, she said that people feel that female actors aren’t professionals.

Inuth.com quoted Anushka Sharma saying, “I don’t think such stories come out anymore. Mujhe lagta hai log expect bhi nahi karte (I don’t think people expect them anymore either). I feel now, it’s only the media that – sometimes – talks about such things because unfortunately, some people feel that we (female actors) aren’t professionals. The misconception is that ‘arrey, ladkiyan hai (they are girls), so they will just come in and start fighting with each other.”

“We (female actors) have a lot of work and various things to do. We are very busy, handling our lives as well as careers. We really don’t have the time to do such nonsensical bickering. We are not (standing) on the streets. Like mature people, we have a lot of responsibility towards ourselves,” added Anushka Sharma further.

Speaking about her next project, for Chakda ‘Xpress, Anushka Sharma will step into the shoes of Jhulan Goswami who was the former captain of the national women’s cricket team.

