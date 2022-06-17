Shilpa Shetty Kundra is 47 but a look at her Instagram handle will make you think twice if it is true or not. The actress, whose film Nikamma alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia was released today, looks stunning in anything and everything she wears. Be it Indian or western looks, she slays them all.

Today, as her action-comedy film hit theatres, we scrolled through her Instagram to see the different outfits she wore to its promotions. While they all (almost all) got a thumbs-up from us what caught our attention was the actress in lehengas – colourful lehengas.

While most people go in for desi looks that comprise 2-3 colours – one for the background and the others for the design work, Shilpa Shetty Kundra goes for colourful ones. Not one, two or three, her lehengas are a blend of different colours repeated over and over or one coloured ensemble with work in multi-coloured beads, sequins and threads.

Today, scroll down and take a look at Shilpa Shetty Kundra slaying in colourful lehengas – as she shows off her well-toned abs (and gives us fitness and fashion goals together.) Trust us, these looks below sometimes will make a peacock fade away.

Starting with one of her best colourful lehengas. For Bombay Times Fashion Week 2022, Shila wore a Gopi Vaid lehenga set that looked royal and elegant thanks to the block artwork in red, blue, orange and gold. Just take a look at her posing and showing that well-toned body. PS: Even though the design will take you back to the tile work seen in palaces and other well-maintained buildings – she rocks it like a boss

The next colourful desi look of Shilpa Shetty Kundra on our list is this Payal Singhal creation. Comprising a sleeveless blouse – with ruffles along the arms and a sharara-type skirt-bottom, the details and minute colourful work and embroidery on both is something that cannot be missed! Styling it with a high pony and chunky silver jewellery makes sure the Indian ensemble is the centre of attention.

While this ensemble may not have too many colours, the design makes the repeated pattern something you cannot and must not miss. While her above two looks were sans a dupatta, this time she styled the lehenga with a jacket and we must say – it’s something we never thought would go together. The high bun and minimalistic jewellery make the outfit look even better.

Different shades of pink and red with repetitive spots of blue-grey, mustard and silver on the skirt, makes this Shilpa Shetty Kundra lehenga look one of our favourites. Complementing the colourful and detailed printed skirt with a pink sequined blouse – with silver trim work across all the edges and a translucent dupatta gets her more brownie points. The braid, bindi, bangles and chocker add a more desi flavour – and we are lovin’ it.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s last lehenga look to make it to our list is this clean fluorescent number with different flowers of various sizes across the base of the skirt and tiny floral prints on the blouse. The pink of the blouse makes the floral designs stand out while the big, overlapping, multi-coloured flowers at the base – with an extended green skirt, bring freshness. The flowers in her head and on her dupatta complete look. Despite flowers being everywhere the look didn’t go overboard.

Do you love Shilpa Shetty in these colourful lehengas? We do!

