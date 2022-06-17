Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion game is only getting bigger and better with every public appearance of hers. From her red carpet appearances to city sightings to her gym spottings, the diva never misses a chance to make heads turn with her fashionable choices. Last night, Janhvi walked the red carpet for an event in the city and we are drooling over her all-black cut out dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. Scroll below to see her pictures.

Janhvi is one of the most popular gen Z stars and has a great fashion sense. She enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 17 million followers on Instagram. The Good Luck Jerry actress often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life to her fans on the photo-sharing site and keeps them updated with her day to day life.

Coming back to Janhvi Kapoor’s last night look, the beauty wore a ‘Kennedy Dress’ by Antithesis which had cut-outs and a thigh-high slit. The actress looked gorgeous as ever in the same and stole the show with her radiant smile.

Janhvi Kapoor accessorised the look with minimalistic diamond jewellery with emerald drop necklace, stacked up bangles and stud earrings. She paired the dress with matching heels and donned a French twisted bun to compliment her attire.

For makeup, the actress went for her signature nude glam with smokey eyes, bold brows, flushed cheeks, nude lips and loads of highlighter.

Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor is a stunner and there’s no denying that!

What are your thoughts on the actress nailing an all-black look? Tell us in the comments below.

