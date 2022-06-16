Sanjana Sanghi – the actress who her acting debut as a child artist in Ranbir Kapoor-led Rockstar, looks stunning now as gears up for the second release as a leading lady. Yes, the actress who played sporting roles in Baar Baar Dekho, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns and then the lead in Dil Bechara, will soon be seen alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in Om – The Battle Within.

Today, we scrolled through Sanjana’s Instagram and had a look at her slaying in Abhinav Mishra couture. Abhinav is an haute couture designer who started his eponymous fashion label in 2009. He initially started his career in the decor and events industry by working with renowned wedding decor company Rani Pink.

Well, after we have given you a little background about the designer, don’t you want to see how beautiful Sanjana Sanghi looks in his couture? Let us tell you, the vibes she eludes are that of a modern BFF who will have a blast while hiding your hubby’s shoes during Joota-Churai ceremony. Just not that, she is even sure to cry a bucket of tears when you finally have to bid all farewell during your vidaai.

While we can’t move our eyes from Sanjana Sanghi looking stunning in this sharara set by Abhinav Mishra, a click on the arrow on the right will open you to a new world of the actress slaying in desi looks. Besides looking beautiful in the silver tissue organza sharara set, the Om – The Battle Within actress also stuns in a pink lehenga complete with hand embroidery across the net dupatta, blouse and waist of the skirt.

While the sharara set cost around ₹3 lakh, the pink lehenga set comes with a price tag of ₹1 lakh 70 thousand.

Another carousel of pictures featuring Sanjana Sanghi in different Abhinav Mishra couture creations is here. While the first one is of the actress looking pretty in a ₹2 lakh 40 thousand netted dupatta, Chandheri silk blouse and Banarasi silk lehenga set, the following one has her making the world brighter with her smile in a peplum skirt set ensemble in light pink raw silk and net. The second ensemble, complete with silver hand-embroidery along all the edges – dupatta, skirt and top, has a price tag of ₹1 lakh 80 thousand.

While we love all the looks, seems like this Chandheri silk- Banarasi silk lehenga set is Sanjana Sanghi’s favourite. If not why share a post completely dedicated to just one look. For this look, the Om – The Battle Within actress styled the Abhinav Mishra creation with heavy bangles – to compliment the lightness of the outfit, a traditional chocker in green and pearl-like stones and a simple ring. For her hair and makeup, the actress went for a simple look with a centre-parted, puffed-up hairdo and makeup that makes her smiles shine even brighter. My focus is still on the blouse.

Talking about her styling the other Abhinav Mishra look, Sanjana accessorized the pink lehenga set with heavy traditional earrings, natural makeup and a centre-parted open hair. For the peplum skirt set, she opted for a heavy silver choker piece that complimented the colour and design of the ensemble to the T. With a pony holding her hair together at the back, the dewy makeup was fresh and light – a perfect combination of a bestie can have to the wedding. Lastly, the only look she accessorized with a maang-tikka, the sharara set screamed Indian royalty complete with elegance, beauty and poise.

Looking at how playful yet stunning Sanjana Sanghi looks in these four Abhinav Mishra couture pieces, we are sure she will be the life of the celebration – besides the bride and groom. Not only that, dressed and styled like her, one is the BFF who will hide her ‘jiju’s’ jootis and extract a good amount from him.

What are your thoughts on Sanjana Sanghi in Abhinav Mishra’s couture? Let us know in the comments.

