Every time you open your Instagram or Facebook account, someone or the other is getting married and here we are sitting and still thinking about what to order tonight for dinner. Haha! Amid the wedding season, we get a lot of inspiration from Bollywood actors and actresses. Earlier today, Kiara Advani wore a beautiful white saree with a corset-inspired tube blouse and stole the show for us and you can steal her look and wear the same outfit for your roka. Scroll below to take a look at it.

Kiara is a fashionista and often gives style goals to her fans. The JuggJug Jeeyo actress is massively popular on social media with over 23 million followers on Instagram. She often shares her stylish pictures on the photo-sharing site while also giving a glimpse of her personal and professional life to her fans.

Earlier today, Kiara Advani was spotted wearing a beautiful white saree which had matching sequin embroidery over it. The saree looked chic because of how the beauty draped and carried it.

Kiara Advani wore a corset-inspired tube top which had heavy sequin embroidery over it and looked pretty as she flaunted her perfect curvy figure.

The JuggJug Jeeyo actress paired her elegant saree with golden and green jhumar baliyan and graced the paparazzi with her ever so bright smile.

Take a look at her pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

That’s one beautiful saree and if you’ve your roka coming soon, this Kiara Advani’s chic saree will fit the bill perfectly and your husband-would-be drooling over your fashion choice.

What are your thoughts on Kiara rocking a saree gracefully? Tell us in the comments below.

