Varun Dhawan is one of the most sought after actors in the Film Industry. He made his Bollywood debut with Student of the Year in 2012. He then went on win hearts in films like Badlapur, Humpty Sharma ki Dulhaniya, ABCD 2, and Sui Dhaga.

Advertisement

Now the actor is gearing up for his release JugJugg Jeeyo opposite Kiara Advani. Often the star has proved his acting chops but it is worth pointing out that he has got a physique to die for and has made several girls go weak on knees. Here’re 5 times the Bhediya actor flaunted his bare body making girls drool over his chiselled abs. Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Advertisement

Varun Dhawan provided copious eye candy, flaunting his rock-hard pecs, six-pack abs, sinewy biceps, and that perpetually innocent, charming face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

The actor’s meticulously structured anatomy was on full display as worked out in his gym. His bare-chested and washboard abs were on full display. This one was a snap from his workout hours as in the backdrop, one can see that the picture was taken at the gym.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Varun Dhawan once again made all the girls gasp for air as he dropped the oh-so-drool-worthy pic from his vacation. The actor posed shirtless as he lay on a boat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

The actor shared a still from his debut film Student of The Year to mark 9 years of the film’s release. In the still, he is seen flexing his well-toned physique as he stepped out of a pool in pink boxers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Varun Dhawan gave much-needed motivation to all the guys with a shirtless pic of himself.

Must Read: Kiara Advani Is Getting Married In 2 Years, Claims A Reporter; Varun Dhawan Has A Hilarious Response, “Tere Maa Baap Gaye The Rishta Leke?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram