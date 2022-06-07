Bollywood divas never fail out to impress their fans with their fashion choices. Be their red carpet looks, or screen appearances, actresses like Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday among others are our favourites when it comes to taking fashion inspo. While we can’t our eye off their photos, every time they posted on social media, the one look that has always been adored by their fans is their 6 yards of sheer elegance.

And when we speak about the 6 yards of sheer elegance, how can we not choose and bring you the best saree look of B-Town divas?

Today we bring you the best looks of B-town divas like Rakul Preet Singh, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor who have rocked the saree look like nobody else. So what are we waiting for? Let’s get started:

Rakul Preet Singh set social media on fire when she posed in a Manish Malhotra saree. The actress looked ethereal when she opted for a grey and green sequined saree which she paired with a deep neck blouse. Rakul nailed the look as she went for nude makeup and green jhumkas. The diva rounded off her look with middle-parted open hair and absolutely no accessory. Perfect for the wedding season. Check it out below

Next on our list is Kiara Advani, who is seen sporting a monochrome saree with a prominent border which she paired with a sleeveless blouse and a brown belt that has a big golden buckle at the front. Kiara will seize your hearts with her light brown eyes, mascara filled lashes pink lipstick with flushed cheeks. She rounded off her look with statement earrings while tying her hair in a lower bun. A perfect example of a simple yet elegant look. Check it out below:

Not once but newbie Janhvi Kapoor has often surprised us with her saree looks. The Dhadak actress often decides to slay in 6-yard making people go Oo la la. The actress took social media by storm when she slayed in a total plain yellow saree with white embroidery at the border and paired it with a yellow blouse with white chikankari embroidery on it. Sporting nude make-up, Janhvi Kapoor let her hair down while wearing nothing but just statement earrings. Perfect for your BFF’s Haldi ceremony. Check it out below:

During her appearance on the green carpet of IIFA 2022, Ananya Panday left everyone surprised when she picked a white Manish Malhotra sequined saree which she paired with a short designer blouse. Ananya opted for soft curls while letting them do all the talking. The actress opted out of heavy accessories but chose for light pearl drop earrings. She rounded off her look with no makeup look with light pink lipstick. Ananya’s this saree look is totally worth it

Janhvi Kapoor’s cousin Shanaya Kapoor who’s all set to make her Bollywood debut with a Karan Johar film had sent netizens into a tizzy when she wore a green Manish Malhotra saree paired with an embellished strappy blouse. The Starkid looked gorgeous as she opted for pink cheeks and tinted lips. Shanaya rounded off her look with a statement earring and match bracelet while tying her hair in a lower sleek bun. Check out her look below:

The last on our list is none other than Alia Bhatt who never fails to seize our hearts. The Brahmastra lady set our hearts racing she picked a white polka dots saree which she paired with a strappy blouse. The actress is seen sporting no-makeup look with light orange lips. Alia rounded off her look with miniature bindi and diamonded studded tops. Check it out below:

Well, these were some of our faves, do let us know if we have missed out on anyone. For more such fashion gossip stay tuned to Koimoi!

