Priyanka Chopra is one of the most celebrated style icons of our country who enjoys a huge following not just in India but in several parts of the world. It’s hard to miss how often she experiments with her looks and no matter what she opts for, she wears her confidence like a crown. At the most recent Bvlgari event in Paris, PeeCee opted for a stunning rusty orange gown and let’s just say she made our jaw drop.

For the unversed, Priyanka has lately been working on the upcoming drama series Citadel which is currently in the production stage. The show is expected to be an ‘action-packed spy series’ and apart from Chopra, also features prominent Hollywood names like Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci, amongst others.

At the recent Bvlgari Eden the Garden of Wonders event in Paris, Priyanka Chopra was seen donning a beautiful Rasario rusty orange evening gown, making her one of the best-dressed celebrities at the event. The neckline of this sequin studded gown went all the way till the waistline and was attached with a few frills right in the middle for some added effect. The flowy yet well-fitting dress came with full sleeves and a monotonous pattern allowing the actress to flaunt her well toned body.

Since the $2520 (₹195820) dress had a plunging neckline, Priyanka Chopra’s stone-studded Bvlgari necklace stood out effortlessly, standing in contrast with the outfit. In makeup, Pri chose a brown matte lipstick and kept it otherwise simple, letting the sequin garment speak for itself. Her hair was left open with a side partition and gorgeous prominent waves which went well with the overall look.

In footwear, Priyanka Chopra was wearing strappy high heels in black colour, which again, added some contrast to the overall ensemble. Here’s a look at how stunning she looked at the Paris Gala.

What do you think about Priyanka Chopra’s look at the Bvlgari event? Let us know in the comments!

