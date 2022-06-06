Manushi Chhillar is a beauty and her winning the Miss World title in 2017 is proof of the same. The actress, who made her big Bollywood debut with the Akshay Kumar-led period action drama Samrat Prithviraj, has been receiving mixed responses for her portrayal of Princess Sanyogita. While the film may not be faring well at the box office, Ms Chhillar is impressing all with her fashion sense.

The actress – who has been rocking one desi look after another during the promotional stint of the film, has once again got a thumbs up from us for her latest look. Manushi proved you don’t need over-the-top things to stand out as beauty lies in simplicity.

A couple of hours ago, Manushi Chhillar took to social media and shared a series of images where she looks simply beautiful. Captioning them “Mirror mirror 🪞🪞” the Samrat Prithviraj actress slayed the white lacework gharara set like a pro. While the top of the desi look consisted of a white georgette top, cinched at the waist with lace detailing and beautiful, intricate pearl drop work on the hem & sleeves, the gharara featured lacework at the hem.

While the ensemble screamed simplicity, her stylish of it was perfect, while also being simple. She complimented the white gharara set with traditional earrings, a fine wavy-style bracelet and a ring. For the hair, she went with a simple centre-parted style clipped at the back and basic makeup that makes it something anyone can try.

Said to cost Rs 13,500 (as per blushandm.com), this ensemble is the perfect choice to wear if you are meeting your boyfriend or fiancé’s family and want to leave an impression on them. Trust us, they will fall in love with you and may also give you some ‘shagun’ seeing how beautiful you look even in such simplicity.

Pair it with a clutch purse or some nice traditional kundan jewellery to elevate the look if you want.

While we have told you how to impress your to-be in-laws, let us know what you think of Manushi Chhillar’s look in the comments below.

