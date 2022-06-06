Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): After Bachchhan Paandey Akshay Kumar returned to the box office with Chandrapraksh Dwivedi historical drama. The film which marks the Bollywood debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar also stars an ensemble cast of Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt, Manav Vij, Sakshi Tanwar and Ashutosh Rana among others. Hitting the screens on this Friday, i.e., June 5 marking a clash with Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram and Adivi Sesh led Major.

Ever since the film was announced, fans had been waiting for its release. Now when its theatres, the film is receiving rave reviews from its fans and critics.

Samrat Prithviraj headlined by Akshay Kumar earned 10.60 collections on the very first day of its release followed by 12.50 crores on the 2nd day. As per the early trends flowing, Sunday turned out to be a good day for the makers. The latest media reports suggest that Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial has minted around 16-17 crores. With new numbers, the film’s total collection now stands at 39-40 crores.

Hmmm, looks like Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Major are already showing their effect on Samrat Prithviraj’s box office collections.

With its opening day collections, Akshay Kumar starrer became 3rd highest opener of 2022. Bhool Bhuliayaa 2 continues to be 2022’s highest opener till now with its collection of 14.11 crores followed by Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi starrer Bachchhan Paandey that had minted 13.25 crores on the first day of its release at the domestic box office.

Meanwhile, Vikram seems to be dominating the box office. Along with Kamal Haasan, the epic action thriller also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles.

Coming back, Samrat Prithviraj’s first weekend has turned out to be good for the makers. But we shall wait for the film to pass Monday’s test. Well, it would be interesting to see if it continues to maintain the pace through the week as it has all days working with no Holidays.

