Vikram Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): Kamal Haasan had a great take off as it opened to some unexpected numbers on the first day of its release. Co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil have been getting positive responses from its fans and critics. The film is being lauded by one and all and continues to garner more attention. Ever since the film was announced, the fans had been waiting for its release and when it’s in the theatres, fans can’t seem to contain their excitement.

While the official numbers are yet to be out, Vikram opened to around 34 crore on its first day.

As per the early trends flowing in Kamal Haasan starrer has taken the box office by storm. The latest media reports suggest Vikram has minted around 30-32 crores at the domestic box office. With the latest numbers, its total collection now stands at 64-66 crores.

This surely is the magic of the TSUNAMI trio of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi & Fahadh Faasil. Even Sunday has started on an encouraging note for Vikram.

Koimoi reviewed Vikram and rated it 3.5 stars. Speaking about Kamal Haasan’s performance the reviewer wrote, “Do I even need to elaborate how prolific the cast is, aren’t the names enough? Kamal Haasan is back in action after a very rough patch and it only makes me happy that the actor accepts his age on screen. He still has the panache to beat 100 men single-handed and you won’t even question.”

While about Fahadh Faasil he wrote, “ He gets to play the most interesting part as he transforms with the movie. There is a journey to his submission to the lawless justice and when you have an actor of Faasil’s calibre it only becomes hauntingly beautiful. He plays an undercover officer who is ruthless but with a frame that might not intimidated a child maybe. And that’s where the real power.”

Coming back, we shall wait for the official figures to be out.

