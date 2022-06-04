Celebrations don’t seem to stop for Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick and its fans. Ever since the film hit the screens in May, it’s been doing wonders at the box office. Be it India or international, Tom Cruise starrer is on fire. Top Gun: Maverick, whose prequel was release 30 years back, made headlines when it became the Tom Cruise’s best openers in history and broke many best openers in history. But this time it a bigger reason for celebration for the superstar. Scroll down to know.

At the India box office, Top Gun: Maverick made a total collection of 20 crores in its first week and now it faces a clash with the latest releases including Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Major.

However, at the US box office, Top Gun: Maverick has done wonders for Tom Cruise as it not only became a historic opening weekend, it has become Tom Cruise’s highest-grosser of all time at the US Box office. Yes, you heard that right! According to a report in Deadline, Top Gun: Maverick is set to break all records at the US box office with its lifetime collection of $273.6 million. Before Top Gun, his highest grosser was Steven Spielberg’s 2005 sci-fi title War of the Worlds which made a lifetime business of $234 million.

Today or tomorrow, Tom Cruise will set a new benchmark for himself. Unlike first Friday, the film is expected to earn $20 million and leave his last film War of the Worlds behind. Speaking of its last film’s collections at the US box office, Impossible – Ghost Protocol earned $209M million while Mission: Impossible II and Mission: Impossible – Fallout collected $215 million and $220 million respectively.

For the unversed, Mission: Impossible – Fallout was the highest grosser film of the franchise at the US box office.

ICYMI, Koimoi reviewed Top Gun: Maverick and rated it with 3.5 stars. Showering praises on Tom Cruise’s performance, the reviewer wrote, “Tom Cruise and his inevitable charm are in their natural habitat. The man can fly planes for real and all I could imagine was if he makes me his wingman someday and takes me on a tour! Playing a character with an emotional baggage after a very long time, he does that brilliantly. Maybe the fact that he has aged with the franchise for real has helped the most, but there are efforts put in and you have to appreciate that.”

Coming back, it’s surely a celebration time for all the Top Gun: Maverick and Tom Cruise fans.

