Samrat Prithviraj is amongst the most awaited films of the year as Akshay Kumar is seen in a very different avatar. Meanwhile, the film opened with a mixed response while Akki fans are showering their love for the movie. The opening day advance booking witnessed a slow start, now let’s find out if it has improved for the day.

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the historical drama also features Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar in key roles.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Samrat Prithviraj was delayed multiple times. The Akshay Kumar starrer even found itself in the midst of controversy but the team came out stronger. Now, the fans are super excited to watch the movie and the day 1 Box Office reports look satisfactory. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the advance booking of the movie in major Indian cities.

Mumbai

On Day 1 for Samrat Prithviraj, the buzz for the film seemed very dull but today looks like the word of mouth has played an important role. Today, the advance booking has slightly improved as more than 15% of shows are booked.

Delhi

Even the capital city is showing a slight improvement today as more than 20% of shows are currently booked. Looking at the current advance booking status, it feels like the majority of the shows will be booked by the second half of the day.

Bengaluru

Nothing much has improved in Bengaluru for Samrat Prithviraj and just like yesterday, the advance booking is still at 15%. Let’s see how the day goes.

Hyderabad

With a handful of shows for the Akshay Kumar starrer, the booking status is currently at 15% while it was better on Day 1.

Pune

Pune is showing a much better response today and currently, the advance booking for Samrat Prithviraj is more than 15%.

Chennai

Although there are very less shows for the Akshay Kumar starrer in Chennai, but people are making the advance booking so that shows don’t get house full. Currently, 70% of shows are booked and by the end of the day, every theatre will be occupied.

Kolkata, Chandigarh and Ahmedabad

Similar to yesterday, there are hardly any bookings for Samrat Prithviraj in Chandigarh, but in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, there are very less shows which are currently booked.

