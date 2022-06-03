Anek has disappointed at the box office. The film’s first week turned out to be mere 7.50 crores* and that’s shocking by all means. In fact had the film released pre-pandemic, one would have expected this number to have been scored on the first day itself, given the kind of success that Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana had scored with Article 15.

Somehow, the audiences weren’t enticed to step in and that’s the reason why the response was muted from the very first day. Further word of mouth was impacted too since the narrative was way too classy and deep for the ‘aam junta’ and since that’s the audience which is actually frequenting theatres today (rather than the intelligentsia), the pick up was missing as well.

As has been the trend list pandemic, if a film doesn’t rise over the weekend by even a minimum margin then Monday onwards it turned out to be an absolute killer. So many movies have just failed to take a start and then shown no signs of recovery and Anek has unfortunately seen the dead end as well. Yes, Anek wasn’t for all but should have definitely done much better than how it has currently.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

