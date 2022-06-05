Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial Vikram is receiving a roaring response and just like other South biggies, the latest movie is also making everyone go gaga over it. Although the people are appreciating the story and other technicalities of the film, but it is the lead cast Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi which is making fans excited. Apart from the lead actors, even Suriya’s cameo has become the talking point of the film. But do you know, the Jai Bhim star’s remuneration for his role. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Meanwhile, the film is said to be the sequel of Kaithi and in a recent event, Lokesh had advised everyone to go through the earlier film to have an idea about the latest flick. Reportedly, the south actioner was scheduled to go on floors in 2020 but COVID-19 ruined their plans. Now as the film is released, it is doing an amazing box office business.

Apart from cast Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya is getting a lot of appreciation for his cameo as Rolex in Vikram. The actor who has just a 5-minute cameo in the film, one must think that the Singam star must have charged a bomb for a few minutes role, but interestingly, the superstar has charged absolutely nothing.

A trade analyst recently took to his Twitter and shared this fascinating news, he even revealed why Suriya took this role in Vikram without any hesitation. He wrote, “An interesting information: @Suriya_offl has not taken any salary for his role in #Vikram.”

Talking about the reason, the trade analyst further shared, “Annan @Suriya_offl – a true fan of @ikamalhaasan sir. He could have easily rejected Rolex character since he is a leading hero. He did it because Kamal sir is the lead and he wanted to contribute. That’s how u repay to the person who Inspired you!”

An interesting information : @Suriya_offl has not taken any salary for his role in #Vikram . — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) June 4, 2022

Annan @Suriya_offl – a true fan of @ikamalhaasan sir. He could have easily rejected Rolex character since he is a leading hero. He did it because kamal sir is the lead and he wanted to contribute . That's how u repay to the person who Inspired you ! #Vikram — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) June 4, 2022

Earlier even Suriya had tweeted about how his dream came true of working with Kamal Haasan in Vikram, he wrote, “This is a dream come true to be on screen with you..! Thank you for making this happen! @Dir_Lokesh Overwhelmed to see all the love!!”

Dearest @ikamalhaasan Anna எப்படி சொல்றது…!?

This is a dream come true to be on screen with you..!

Thank you for making this happen! @Dir_Lokesh Overwhelmed to see all the love!! #Rolex #Vikram — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) June 4, 2022

