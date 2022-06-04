Pan India Star Prabhas took to his social media story and shared a joyous picture with filmmaker Prashanth Neel from the sets of his upcoming movie Salaar to wish him a happy birthday. Taking to his caption, the star composed, “Here’s wishing a very Happy Birthday to you @prashanthneel! To happiness and success, always. See you soon! #Salaar.” In the pic, Prabhas and Prashanth Neel can be seen having a happy moment.

The combo of Prabhas and Prashant as an actor and director is insane and is said to be one of the biggest collaborations ever.

In the upcoming film Salaar, Prabhas will be seen performing uniquely designed actions that will take the audience aback. Both Bahubali and KGF franchises are one of the biggest franchises in the last few decades and now that both Prabhas and Neel are coming together, Salaar looks more promising than ever.

While the Prabhas fever only gets bigger by the day, the Pan India star is back in action with the mythological magnum opus, Adipurush, one of the most expensive films to be made in India, Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi ‘Project K’, the high octane action thriller Salaar and Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit that marks his career’s 25th film.

